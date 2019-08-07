Sushma Swaraj Dies; Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Respects: Updates

New Delhi:
Sushma Swaraj body will be kept at the BJP headquarters in Delhi from 12 pm - 3 pm.
Sushma Swaraj, whose death on Tuesday left the nation in grief, was one of the most respected leaders of the ruling BJP and will perhaps be best remembered for her tenure as External Affairs Minister till earlier this year. She died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67. Sushma Swaraj body will be kept at the BJP headquarters in Delhi from 12 pm - 3 pm for people to pay respects today after which it will be taken to Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites. Sushma Swaraj sudden death shocked the nation, where millions adored her for her swift response to distress calls on Twitter from Indians in any corner of the world. Describing her death as a "personal loss", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a "glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end".
Here are the updates ahead of Sushma Swaraj's last rites:
"An outstanding politician, leader, good human being," tweets Mamata Banerjee
"Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s.Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers," tweets Mamata Banerjee.
Sushma Swaraj Death: "Her stellar work will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance," tweets Chandrababu Naidu
"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj Ji. Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. I pray God to give strength to the family," tweeted N Chandrababu Naidu.
Sushma Swaraj News
"Saddened, pained & broken on demise of Sushmaji," tweets Arun Jaitley
"Saddened, pained & broken on demise of Sushmaji. She was one of the most outstanding politicians in the Present Era. She distinguished in all positions. She held Senior Positions with the Party, NDA Govt. & while in opposition. She leaves behind a void which is difficult to fill," tweeted Sushma Swaraj's colleague and former finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Sushma Swaraj Death
"The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so," tweets foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar
"Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so," tweeted Sushma Swaraj's successor, foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Sushma Swaraj Dies
"Epitomised dignity, courage & intergrity in public life," tweets President Ram Nath Kovind
"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also took to Twitter and wrote: "The sudden demise of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is saddening. She was not only a skilled politician and a great administrator but also a very social woman. Deepest condolence to her family members."
India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted after the death of former union minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. Sushma Swaraj was brought to AIIMS between 9:30 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where she died of a cardiac arrest.
Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and Ayushmann Khurrana were some of the first ones to mourn the BJP veteran's death on Twitter. Shabana Azmi's emotional note for Sushma Swaraj said: "Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away. Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was one of her 'navratans' as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP" while Javed Akhtar remembered her in these words: "Deeply saddened by Sushma ji's demise. The music fraternity will be indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha. You were an exceptional person Sushma ji. We will always remain thankful to you."
Sushma Swaraj ji you will be missed and remembered forever, tweeted actor Vivek Oberoi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted her condolences along with an an image with Sushma Swaraj
The body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters today for party workers and leaders to pay tributes, BJP working president JP Nadda said. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium, he said. Ms Swaraj, 67, died on Tuesday night at AIIMS after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said.
Sushma Swaraj's body was taken to her Delhi residence after she died at AIIMS hospital late Tuesday night. Her body will be kept at the BJP headquarters in Delhi from 12 pm - 3 pm for people to pay respects today after which it will be taken to Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites.
Sushma Swaraj Dies
Filmmaker Karan Johar pays tribute to "amazing leader" Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and one of the BJP's most loved leaders, died Tuesday evening after a cardiac arrest. Her sudden death shocked the nation, where millions adored her for her swift response to distress calls on Twitter from Indians in any corner of the world. Describing her death as a "personal loss", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a "glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end".