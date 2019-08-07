Sushma Swaraj Dies; Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Respects: Updates

Sushma Swaraj Death: "Her stellar work will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance," tweets Chandrababu Naidu





"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj Ji. Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. I pray God to give strength to the family," tweeted N Chandrababu Naidu.



