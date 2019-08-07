'Sri Lanka's True Friend': PM Ranil Wickremesinghe On Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj died Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest (File Photo)

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday expressed sorrow at the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that her efforts to achieve regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public.

In a condolence message sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "I have always known Mrs Swaraj as a true friend of Sri Lanka, a neighbour and a relative of Sri Lanka who held a pleasing personality."

Mr Wickremesinghe said that Sushma Swaraj's focus on the bilateral relationship while keeping an interest on achieving regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public.

During her tenure as the Indian foreign minister, the level of friendship between the two countries achieved greater heights, he said.

Sushma Swaraj died Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

