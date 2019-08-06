'India Grieves Demise Of A Remarkable Leader': PM Modi On Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday evening.

India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted after the death of former union minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Sushma Swaraj was brought to AIIMS between 9:30 pm and 10 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

PM Modi, remembering the former Foreign Affairs minister, tweeted that "a glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end."

"India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," the PM tweeted.

The prime minister said Sushma Swaraj was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. "She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the PM added.

The 67-year-old had not been keeping well lately, which is why she had not contested the recently held Lok Sabha election and opted out of PM Modi's new government.

Earlier this evening, Ms Swaraj had tweeted congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in parliament.

