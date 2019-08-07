Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Condole Veteran Leader Sushma Swaraj's Death

Sushma Swaraj's funeral will be held later in the evening today

Veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's sudden death today is being mourned by politicians across party lines. The former foreign affairs minister, who was much loved and respected by everyone, died today at Delhi's AIIMS at the age of 67.

Condolences poured in on Twitter of various politicians as well as citizens who fondly remembered Ms Swaraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, remembered the former Foreign Affairs minister and condoled her untimely death.

I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted his condolences on Sushma Swaraj's death and called her a "great orator, a loyal worker and a popular public representative" who has left an "indelible mark on Indian politics."

S Jaishankar, who succeeded Sushma Swaraj as External Affairs Minister, said the "foreign ministry grieves her death."

"Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Ms Swaraj a "people's minister."

Sushmaji rose through the ranks to become the External Affairs Minister of India.



During her tenure as the Foreign Affairs Minister she introduced a new sensitivity and sensibility in the functioning of the MEA. She was known as the People's Minister. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he was "shattered" by Sushma Swaraj's death.

"Our loving elder sister, Party's national leader, an extraordinary former External Affairs Minister, excellent public speaker, distinguished Parliamentarian and an affectionate person Sushma Ji is no more. I am shattered," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences.

I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines.



My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.



May her soul rest in peace.



Om Shanti ???? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences on Sushma Swaraj's death.

"Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s.Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers," she tweeted.

BJP leader Arun Jaitley tweeted Sushma Swaraj's death "left behind a void".

"Saddened, pained & broken on demise of Sushmaji. She was one of the most outstanding politicians in the Present Era. She distinguished in all positions. She held Senior Positions with the Party, NDA Govt. & while in opposition. She leaves behind a void which is difficult to fill," he tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. While she was seen at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for his second term in May this year, speculation about whether she would be minister again ended when she sat in the audience.

Hours before her death, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in parliament.

A nine-time parliamentarian, a fabulous orator and a gifted administrator, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest minister of a state, Haryana, back in 1977.

Union minister JP Nadda said people would be able to pay their respects to Ms Swaraj at her residence till 11 am and the BJP headquarters from noon. The funeral will be held later in the evening.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.