Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Condole Veteran Leader Sushma Swaraj's Death

Condolences poured in on Twitter of various politicians as well as citizens who fondly remembered Sushma Swaraj.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 07, 2019 01:43 IST
Sushma Swaraj's funeral will be held later in the evening today


New Delhi: 

Veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's sudden death today is being mourned by politicians across party lines. The former foreign affairs minister, who was much loved and respected by everyone, died today at Delhi's AIIMS at the age of 67.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, remembered the former Foreign Affairs minister and condoled her untimely death.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted his condolences on Sushma Swaraj's death and called her a "great orator, a loyal worker and a popular public representative" who has left an "indelible mark on Indian politics."

S Jaishankar, who succeeded Sushma Swaraj as External Affairs Minister, said the "foreign ministry grieves her death."

"Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Ms Swaraj a "people's minister."

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he was "shattered" by Sushma Swaraj's death.

"Our loving elder sister, Party's national leader, an extraordinary former External Affairs Minister, excellent public speaker, distinguished Parliamentarian and an affectionate person Sushma Ji is no more. I am shattered," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences on Sushma Swaraj's death.

"Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s.Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers," she tweeted.

BJP leader Arun Jaitley tweeted Sushma Swaraj's death "left behind a void".

"Saddened, pained & broken on demise of Sushmaji. She was one of the most outstanding politicians in the Present Era. She distinguished in all positions. She held Senior Positions with the Party, NDA Govt. & while in opposition. She leaves behind a void which is difficult to fill," he tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. While she was seen at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for his second term in May this year, speculation about whether she would be minister again ended when she sat in the audience.

Hours before her death, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in parliament.

A nine-time parliamentarian, a fabulous orator and a gifted administrator, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest minister of a state, Haryana, back in 1977.

Union minister JP Nadda said people would be able to pay their respects to Ms Swaraj at her residence till 11 am and the BJP headquarters from noon. The funeral will be held later in the evening.



