Sushant Singh Rajput's Talent Agent, Ex-Manager Summoned By Drug Agency

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday issued summons to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha, asking them to join its investigation on Wednesday, an official said.

The NCB is investigating drugs angle in his death case.

To get a clear picture on some aspects of the case, the NCB has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha to join its investigation, the official said.

Both have been asked to remain present on Wednesday before the NCB team investigating the drugs case, he said.

So far, the top drug law enforcement agency has arrested a number of people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Rajput's girlfriend, and her brother Showik.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha were recorded by the CBI, which is separately probing the Sushant Rajput's death case.

They were also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mumbai police in connection with cases linked to the death probe.

Some chats of Jaya Saha with Rhea Chakraborty had come to light during the ED's questioning, the official added.

