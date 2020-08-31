Sushant Rajput Probe: Rhea Chakraborty Questioned For 8 Hours By CBI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty reach their residence.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today for more than eight hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a police official said.

This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, 28, on the circumstances leading to Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.

The actress and her brother were questioned at the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina where the probe team of the CBI is stationed.

According to the official, from the DRDO guest house, she left for her residence in suburban Santacruz in the evening but could not enter the premises due to presence of a large number of media persons outside the building.

She did not step out of the car and directly reached the Santacruz police station to lodge a complaint, he said.

It was the second complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty against the media.

Around half-a-dozen police officials then reached her building and facilitated her entry, he said.

Earlier, the actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the guest house around 11 am and left from there at about 7:30 pm.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday.

In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours.

Sushant Rajput's friend Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav

were also seen reaching the guest house in the morning.

The late actor's former manager Shruti Modi was also called by the CBI and she reached along with her lawyer.

Four women constables from the Vakola Police Station were present during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, the official said.

Sushant Rajput was found dead in his apartment following which the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged by Sushant Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others, to the CBI.