Rhea Chakraborty reaches DRDO Guest House for CBI Questioning On Day 4

Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated by three central agencies - the CBI, the ED and the NCB. (File)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the last three days for an average of eight hours on the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was seen arriving at the DRDO guest house for further questioning today.

The Mumbai Police escorted Rhea Chakraborty and her brother to the Santacruz guest house around 11am, on the request of the CBI, which is probing the incident. Ms Chakraborty's brother, Showmik, has been questioned by the CBI every day since last Thursday.

Mr Rajput's cook, Neeraj Singh and flat mate Siddharth Pithani also reached the guest house where the probe agency has set up base, he said.

The CBI had earlier questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samual Miranda, accountant Rajat Mewati, domestic help Keshav and flatmate Siddharth Pithani about the circumstances surrounding the actor's death on June 14.

Ms Chakraborty, 28, who dated Mr Rajput, 34, for a year and left his home on June 8, six days before he was found dead, has been asked a series of questions including details of her relationships with Mr Rajput and his family, why she left Mr Rajput's house and if she had any contact with him after she left.

The CBI, which took over the case following an order from the Supreme Court, is investigating allegations by Mr Rajput's family that Ms Chakraborty and her family mentally harassed the actor, took money from him and had a possible role in his death.

Ms Chakraborty has denied all charges. She has also tried to turn the tables on Mr Rajput's family, who have targeted her persistently since the case began, pointing out that it was his sister and not she who was with the actor that week.

On Thursday Ms Chakraborty told the media about the "unbearable mental torture" of being investigated by multiple agencies; the actor is currently the subject of at least three separate inquiries - by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The ED is looking into "suspicious financial transactions" involving crores of rupees, while the NCB is looking into drugs-related allegations based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Ms Chakraborty's phone.