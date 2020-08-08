Sushant Singh Rajput's Father, Sister Meet Haryana Chief Minister, Assured Of 'Justice'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Sushant Singh Rajput's father and sister

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Faridabad on Saturday, where he assured the family would get "justice" following the transfer of the high-profile case - which has seen a political twist with sniping between Bihar and Maharashtra governments - to the CBI.

Mr Rajput's sister, Rani Singh, who is married to Faridabad Police Commissioner OP Singh, was also present at the meeting.

Earlier today Mr Rajput's father's lawyer told the Supreme Court that there was enough proof to show that actions by Rhea Chakraborty, his son's girlfriend, over the past 12 months had led to his son's death.

Mr Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Mumbai police ruled it a suicide, but the actor's family have blamed Ms Chakraborty for his death; his father filed a case with Bihar police accusing her of mental harassment and illegally transferring Rs 15 crore from a Mumbai bank account belonging to his son.

Ms Chakraborty, who has denied these charges, has moved the Supreme Court asking for the FIR to be transferred to Mumbai, citing the influence Mr Rajput's family has in Patna.

In his affidavit the father said Ms Chakraborty's petition was invalid since the CBI had taken up the case.

However, action by the CBI, which has filed a preliminary case against Ms Chakraborty and five others, is pending the top court's verdict on Ms Chakraborty's petition.

There are also questions over the CBI's jurisdiction in this case, given that the alleged crime took place in Maharashtra; the Uddhav Thackeray government in that state has not invited the CBI as yet.

Ms Chakraborty, who had earlier appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assign the case to the CBI, has since said calling the central agency in while the Supreme Court was hearing her petition would be "totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the Federal Structure of the Nation".