Rhea Chakraborty Wrong In Trying To Transfer Case: Sushant Rajput's Father

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

The father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has said there is sufficient material to prove that Rhea Chakraborty's actions in the last one year led to his son's death. In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, the actor's father KK Singh said the petition in the top court by his son's girlfriend seeking to transfer the police case against her from Patna to Mumbai serves no purpose since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already taken up the case.

The actor's father said the question of jurisdiction of the First Information Report (FIR) comes at the trial stage not while the case is under the investigation stage.

Mr Singh alleged the Mumbai Police did not act despite a complaint by him about a threat to his son. "The Mumbai Police probe is an eyewash. They did not show urgency to arrest the accused," Mr Singh said.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter next on August 11.

Mumbai Police has said no written complaint had been filed by the actor's family - who lives in Bihar - before his death.

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Mr Rajput's father alleged Ms Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs 15 crore in tranches from his son's account. The investigation is following the money trail, the Bihar Police has said.

Mr Rajput created two companies with Ms Chakraborty and her brother as directors, the police said. The registered addresses of the two firms are a flat in Raigad's Ulwe town in Maharashtra, owned by Ms Chakraborty's father, investigators have said.

The Mumbai Police has denied allegations that they did not act on a warning by the family of Mr Rajput of a threat to him. The police said Mr Rajput's brother-in-law, who is a police officer, had been using his influence to sort out the actor's lack of contact with his family, allegedly at the behest of Ms Chakraborty.

Widely acclaimed as a promising young actor, Mr Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.