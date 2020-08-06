Filing Case In Sushant Rajput Death, Says CBI, Tasked With Bihar Probe

Rhea Chakraborty, who has denied all charges, had also asked for a CBI probe last month.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it was in the process of filing a case in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after the probe by the Bihar Police, based on a complaint filed by the actor's father, was transferred to the agency.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a rising star in Hindi films, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has questioned over 50 people on allegations that the actor was suffering from depression and had felt sidelined because of cut-throat rivalries in the film industry.

The Bihar Police launched a parallel probe last week after the actor's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of transferring money from his account, mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide. The complaint alleged that Rs 15 crore was missing from Sushant Singh's account.

The Mumbai police says it has found no evidence of any financial wrongdoing by Rhea Chakraborty.

On Wednesday, the Bihar Police's case was handed over to the CBI following a growing demand from politicians and the actor's family.

Ms Chakraborty, who has denied all charges, had also asked for a CBI probe last month. Breaking her silence last week, the actor said tearfully in a video released by her lawyers: "Truth shall prevail".

At this point, three agencies - the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI - have been tasked with investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death and events leading up to it.

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, had filed a separate money laundering case last week over "suspicious transactions" in connection with the death of the Bollywood actor based on the complaint filed with the Bihar Police.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)