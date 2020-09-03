Sushant Rajput Felt He'd Never Beat Being Bipolar, Stopped Meds: Doctors

Sushant Singh Rajput had been suffering from anxiety since he was 20, according to one of the doctors.

Two psychiatrists who treated Sushant Singh Rajput in his last few months separately diagnosed the actor as suffering from severe depression, anxiety, an existential crisis and bipolar disorder, according to statements recorded by the Mumbai Police. Both revealed the actor had stopped taking his medicines, which exacerbated his condition and made it very difficult to treat him.

The actor "used to feel that even one minute was like many days," reveal the doctors' statements, which are a part of the CBI investigation into his death on June 14. He also felt that he could never beat being bipolar and his family would suffer, one of the doctors said.

The accounts show Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing multiple investigations over his family's allegations that she had a role in his death, was constantly in touch with the doctors about the actor's mental state, his medicines and psychiatric consults.

The statements are significant because the actor's mental health has come under the spotlight in the investigations. His family has claimed they were unaware he was under treatment for mental health issues and alleging that his condition deteriorated after he started dating Rhea Chakraborty. Earlier, it was revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters had told the police he talked about "feeling low" and had consulted a psychiatrist way back in 2013.

One of the psychiatrists describes speaking to Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left his home and his sister Meetu Singh came to stay with him.

He says Rhea Chakraborty messaged him on WhatsApp that Sushant Singh Rajput was "depressed again" and if medicines (that he apparently had stopped taking) could be started all over again. He said he sent a prescription on WhatsApp but the actor wanted to speak to him, so he did, on a video call using Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

"When I asked why he did not start the medicines after telling, he only laughed and did not say anything. I asked him to regularly take medicines... Hence, I consoled him and asked Miss Rhea to see Sushant Singh Rajput is taking medicines regularly. Rhea told me that he does not listen to her and what could she do," the doctor told the police.

He said when he asked for the fee, Rhea Chakraborty told him she was leaving the house and his sister would take further decisions about him.

The psychiatrist says six days later, he learnt from TV about the actor's death.

"There could be many reasons behind the suicide of a person suffering from severe anxiety, severe depression, and existential crisis. These reasons mainly stem from the negative thoughts of such persons. A strong feeling is built in such persons that he has had a major loss in the past and that the loss cannot be filled... In case he stops treatment being conducted on him in such conditions, the above diseases could complicate and he can resort to the extreme path of suicide, as per the medical psychiatry," he said.

The doctor said he had diagnosed that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and anxiety in November 2019, when he met him in hospital for the first time.

"At that time, he told me things like he is not getting sleep or has any appetite, he doesn't like anything in life now, he doesn't wish to live and he is afraid all the time. On that, I primarily diagnosed the aliment. Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and anxiety. He told me that he is experiencing these symptoms for the last 10 days," he said.

"It was evident from the words of Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput that nothing is happening as per his expectation and that he is insecure. But, the reason was appearing to be negative thoughts in his mind. No strong outer reason was seen for such feelings of his in the examination," he said, explaining that depression could be due to factors ranging from thyroid deficiencies to Serotonin imbalance. During the said examination, I asked Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput, if he is getting suicidal thoughts, to which he replied in no."

He also said whenever he examined Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty used to accompany him and "it was appearing from her behaviour and words that she is concerned a lot about him."

The second psychiatrist says she first received a message about Sushant Singh Rajput needing a consult in October 2019. She said she learnt that he had been suffering from anxiety since he was 20. "After that he also experienced these symptoms in 2013-14 and I learnt that every time the severity of the symptoms kept on increasing. Mr. Sushant Singh was aware of the disease he had, but he was not taking regular treatment. As after feeling a bit better, he used to stop medicines, when he had come to me, his disease had grown to an extensive level."

The doctor described his symptoms as indicative of bipolar disorder.

"The symptoms of bipolar disorder are chemical imbalance, spending money in huge amounts, not sleeping for four to five days, feeling a desire of losing and doing everything very quickly. In the above-mentioned session, the symptoms of speaking and thinking at a rapid pace and extreme restlessness were seen in Sushant Singh. He also used to feel that even a period of one minute is like many days and that's why his restlessness and fear he had increased a lot," she said.

On November last year, he went to see the doctor with Rhea Chakraborty. She had asked for an earlier appointment, according to the doctor, and had said "I am very frightened and he needs immediate help". She said he "is a very intelligent person and I am an ordinary person and hence I cannot help him". The doctor said she asked if he was getting suicidal thoughts and she said "yes".

"On the 15/11/2019, Sushant Singh came to me with Rhea Chakraborty. At that time I informed him about the bipolar disorder and told that he would get well, once he takes regularly and proper treatment but Mr. Sushant Singh expected that he should get well or somebody should cure him very fast. It was not possible for anybody. Also Mr. Sushant Singh was aware of the suffering he was going through, but he was not ready to accept it. I asked him to come on (November 18) to me for clinical examination once again...After that I saw that he had read a lot about bipolar disorder. I found out him sad without any reason. And he use to crying even while talking to me many times. Also, he was feeling highly negative ...about himself.

She assessed that the actor could be in that state because of the deficiency of the chemical serotonin in his brain, which can be treated with medicine. "...Hence he becomes extremely unhappy on a mental level in such a condition. The sad person can feel like committing suicide."

The doctor said she called the actor for a clinical examination on November 24 but he didn't come. She said Rhea Chakraborty texted her that Sushant Singh's sister was coming home and there was a possibility of him going with her.

According to the doctor, on June 7, Rhea Chakraborty said her health was not okay and she had taken an appointment for the next day at 11.15 AM. But she told her that Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking medicines and since his health was "extremely deteriorated", his family members would come home. "l felt on what (Rhea) spoke that she was taking extreme care of Sushant to get him out of the disease, but as he was neglecting his disease, she had also become quite dejected."

She too, said he had stopped taking medicines and his "bipolar disorder had grown to an extensive level and he might have got a relapse of the disease".

She said she had repeatedly told him he would be cured but he was not convinced, and felt his family would suffer because of him.

Disclaimer: NDTV is reporting on these documents, which are part of the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, because of the investigators' focus on his mental health. The NDTV reports will seek to share only those facts that are essential to understanding the case and based on official records as shared with investigators.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)