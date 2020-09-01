New Twist In Sushant Rajput Case Over Sister's WhatsApp On Medicines

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra, police said it was suicide.

A fresh WhatsApp chat has emerged in the case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which indicates that his family was well aware of his mental health issue. Records of the chat accessed by NDTV shows a conversation with his sister Priyanka about his treatment and the medicines he was taking.

According to the First Information Report filed in Patna, Sushant Rajput's father has claimed that he had no knowledge about his son's mental health issues. His treatment, his father also claimed, was conducted without the knowledge of his family.

But the WhatsApp chats make it clear that the actor was being prescribed medication by his family without actually being examined by a doctor.

Ms Chakraborty had dated Sushant Rajput for a year and left his home on June 8, six days before he was found dead. Sushant Rajput's family has accused her and her family of mentally harassing the actor, siphoning money from his bank accounts and having a role in his death.

Ms Chakraborty has dismissed the allegations as "pathetic". "Sushant used to smoke marijuana. I tried to control him to stop... I have never spoken to a (drug) dealer or taken drugs in my life. I am open to a blood test," Ms Chakraborty had told NDTV in an interview.

The 28-year-old has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case following an order from the Supreme Court.

Two other government agencies -- the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau -- are also focusing on the case, which has made headlines since the death of the young upcoming actor.

It had also been at the centre of a political battle between opposition-ruled Maharashtra and BJP-ruled Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year in the eastern state.