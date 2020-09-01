'Rare Genius' Sushant Singh Rajput Writes With Both Hands In Clip Shared By Sister

Shweta Singh Kirti shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who frequently posts throwback pictures and videos of the late actor, shared a new rare clip of him writing with both hands simultaneously and called him a "rare genius." Mr Rajput, 34, died in Mumbai on June 14. In her latest post, Shweta Singh Kirti revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was ambidextrous and shared a video in which he can be seen writing "nothing is impossible" on a piece of paper with his both hands at the same time. "Rare genius...ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1% population in the world is capable of doing this!" wrote the actor's sister in the caption.

Here's the video we are talking about:

Earlier, in one of her posts, Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture collage featuring herself and the late actor dancing together at a family event. "Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di (their elder sister Nitu Singh) and Jiju," she captioned the post.

She also gave glimpses of Sushant Singh Rajput from her sangeet ceremony and wedding reception. "Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time," read the caption on one of her posts.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor, who made his film debut with Kai Po Che!, was last seen in Dil Bechara. Sushant was the star of movies such as Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Raabta, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.