'Wish I Could Go Back In Time': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares Glimpses Of The Actor From Her Wedding Album

Remembering her brother Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti shared glimpses of the actor from her wedding diaries on Tuesday. Mr Rajput, 34, died in Mumbai on June 14. Shweta shared a photo from her sangeet ceremony and a video from her wedding reception and accompanied them with heart-warming notes for her brother. The picture from sangeet ceremony shows the brother-sister duo happily posing for the camera. "In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan," she captioned the post. Sharing a screengrab from her wedding reception video, Shweta recalled how she and Sushant "hugged and cried" the day before the function.

"Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time," she wrote and shared the link of the full video, which also features Sushant's father KK Singh and his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti. In the clip, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen wearing a black kurta and a dupatta.

Shweta Singh Kirti frequently shares throwback pictures and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput from their family album. Earlier this month, she posted a clip, in which the actor can be seen having a lot of fun with his sisters. "How I wish we were all together again," read her heart-breaking caption.

On Raksha Bandhan, Shweta dug out priceless pictures of Sushant celebrating the festival with his sisters and wrote: "You were, you are and you will always be our pride."

In July, Shweta posted a throwback picture of Sushant from his childhood. She wrote a lengthy note for him, an excerpt of which read: "We were always time together. We played, danced, studied, did all sorts of mischiefs, ate, slept, did everything together so much so that people forgot we were 2 separate individuals. They even called us 'Gudia-Gulshan' as if we were a single entity (Bhai's nick was Gulshan and mine Gudia)."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant's last film Dil Bechara released last month and was showered with a whole lot of love from fans. Sushant worked in many movies such as Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Raabta, Kai Po Che! and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.