'You Loved Us So Dearly': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Old Exchange With Him

Shweta Singh Kirti shared this photo of Sushant (courtesy shwetasinghkirti)

Highlights Sushant's sister Shweta shared an emotional post on Instagram

She shared a glimpse of her WhatsApp chat with Sushant from May

Shweta had earlier dedicated a post to Sushant on Rakhi

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, is frequently remembered by his sisters in emotional social media posts. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on Thursday morning, shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with her brother on May 22, less than a month before Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. In the chat, Sushant and Kirti caught up over yoga and cooking videos. Shweta Singh Kirti's post, shared with the hashtags "#thestrongestbond #strengthandunity #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #unconditionallove", arrived after the Supreme Court accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"You loved us so dearly," Shweta captioned her post and added a red heart.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Singh Kirti took a trip down memory lane with a bunch of throwback memories from Sushant's Rakhi celebrations as a kid. "You were, you are and you will always be our pride," she wrote.

Earlier, Shweta had also shared a glimpse of their eldest sister Neetu Singh's post for Sushant, reminding her to stay strong. Affectionately referring to her sister Neetu as Rani Di, Shweta wrote: "My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Raksha Bandhan my Rani Di... Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us."

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police, who say that the actor died by suicide, have recorded statements of over 50 people as part of their investigation. The Bihar police launched a parallel probe last week based on a complaint filed by the actor's family against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant's girlfriend. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released in July and was showered with a whole lot of love from fans.