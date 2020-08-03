Raksha Bandhan 2020 - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Glimpses Of His Childhood: 'You Will Always Be Our Pride'

Shweta Singh Kirti shared this photo of Sushant (courtesy shwetasinghkirti)

Highlights Shweta Singh Kirti shared throwback photos on Instagram

"Happy Raksha Bandhan mera baby," she wrote for Sushant

Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti fondly remembered her brother on Rakhi and shared an emotional note on Instagram. Missing celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Sushant, who died in June, Shweta Singh Kirti dedicated this heart-warming note to her late brother: "Happy Raksha Bandhan mera sweet sa baby. Bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan aur hamesha karte rahenge (We love you a lot will love you always)." Shweta attached a bunch of childhood memories of Sushant from their Rakhi celebrations over the years to her post and added: "You were, you are and you will always be our pride."

Thank you Shweta, for sharing these priceless glimpses of Sushant Singh Rajput's childhood.

Just last week, Shweta shared this adorable photo of Sushant Singh Rajput as a kid and said: "Right from the beginning he was a charmer, he mesmerized everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes."

"I wish I could hold you just one more time," Shweta often remembers Sushant with heart-wrenching posts.

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shweta Singh Kirti dedicated this message to her brother: "It has been a month since you left us... but your presence is still felt so strongly. Love you, bhai. Hope you always stay eternally happy."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was 34. The actor's death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police on one hand and on the other, by the Bihar Police based on the family's complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was the actor's girlfriend. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released last month and was showered with a whole lot of love from fans.