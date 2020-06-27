Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Set Up Foundation To Support Young Talent 'To Honour His Legacy'

A throwback from Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram (courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family, as a tribute to the actor, will set up a foundation in his name - Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) - to support aspiring talents in the fields of cinema, sports and science, three subjects that were extremely close to Sushant's heart. In a statement released recently by Sushant's family, it was also revealed that the actor's childhood home in Patna will be converted into a memorial, which will have his personal belongings, among them his favourite books and his "most prized possession" - his telescope. Apart from being an actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was also a science buff, a fan of poetry, an amateur astronomer, a sports enthusiast and also loved playing the guitar. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. He died by suicide, say the police, who are carrying out an investigation.

"The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us.

He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account has been memorialised on the photo and video-sharing platform. After the actor's death, his team had launched a website to celebrate his "thoughts, learnings and dreams." Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)