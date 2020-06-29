Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Pic Of "Final Send-Off" To Actor From Family

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wrote, "Hope you always stay happy wherever you are... We will always love you for eternity."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Pic Of 'Final Send-Off' To Actor From Family

A prayer meet held for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Image courtesy: Shweta Singh Kirti)

New Delhi:

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture on her Facebook page, which shows how the family gave a "final send-off" to the late actor with "love and positivity" at their home in Patna. Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture from what appears to be a small prayer meet held at Mr Rajput's home and she captioned it, "A final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy wherever you are... We will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput." In the photo, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh can be seen seated close to his son's picture, placed on a flower-decorated podium.

Here's Shweta Singh Kirti's post:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment in June 14. The police say he died by suicide; an investigation is underway. Over the weekend, Sushant Singh Rajput's family also issued a statement announcing that they will soon set up a foundation in his name - Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) - to support aspiring talents in the fields of cinema, sports and science. They also said that actor's childhood home in Patna will be converted into a memorial, which will have his personal belongings and his "most prized possession" - his telescope.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account has been memorialised while his team launched a website to celebrate his "thoughts, learnings and dreams."

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra announced that Dil Bechara, which Sushant Singh Rajput filmed before the lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic, will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

