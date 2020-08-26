Rhea Chakraborty "Has Never Consumed Drugs", Says Lawyer Amid Allegations

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of harassment.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has "never consumed drugs in her life," her lawyer has said amid the CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in response to the allegations that the 28-year-old was in touch with drug dealers. The latest allegations have been linked to WhatsApp chats reportedly recovered from her phone.

"Rhea Chakraborty has never consumed drugs in her life time ever. She's ready for a blood test any time," her lawyer said in a statement.

The latest set of allegations come after nearly two months of speculations and conjectures in the death case.

The CBI, which began its probe in the case after a Supreme Court order last week, is also expected to probe the angle of drug use.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate has come across some WhatsApp chats, recovered from Rhea Chakraborty's phone that was seized for a money laundering probe. The chats have been shared with the CBI.

Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be questioned by the CBI in the coming days in connection with the probe into the circumstances leading to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sources say the messages that refer to an alleged conversation about procuring drugs between the 28-year-old actor and a person whose number has been saved on Rhea's phone as 'Miranda Sushi'.

Sources add Sushi was a nickname for Sushant Singh Rajput and Miranda probably refers to Samuel Miranda, his manager.

Samuel Miranda was questioned by the CBI on Tuesday.

Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput's father K K Singh had filed a First Information Report or FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station, alleging abetment to suicide.

The FIR named Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda, along with others.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Mumbai Police had said it was a death by suicide based on the autopsy, viscera report and witness statements. The investigation was taken over by the CBI last week.