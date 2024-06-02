Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Visits Kedarnath: 'Came To Feel Close To Bhai'

Image shared by Shweta Singh Kirti. (courtesy: ShwetaSinghKirti)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti visited Kedarnath recently and wrote an emotional tribute for her brother. Shweta shared pictures of Sushant on her Instagram feed - In one picture, he can be seen meditating and in the other he can be seen posing with a sadhu (saint) at Kedarnath. Shweta mentioned in her post that she meditated at the same place where her brother's picture was taken. Shweta also searched for the sadhu whom Sushant met at Kedarnath. After she found him, she also took a picture with the saint. Sharing the images, Shweta wrote, "It is the 1st of June, and four years ago on 14th of this month, we lost our dearest Sushant. Even now, we are still searching for answers about what happened on that tragic day."

Shweta continued, "I came to Kedarnath to pray, to remember, and to feel close to Bhai. The day was incredibly emotional; as soon as I landed in Kedarnath, tears began to flow. I walked for a while but eventually had to sit down and cry my heart out, feeling his presence all around me. I felt an overwhelming urge to hug him. I sat and meditated where he had meditated, and in those moments, I felt he was still with me, within me, living through me. It felt as if he had never left."

Shweta concluded her post with these words, "Yesterday in Phata, there was no internet connection. While sitting in my car, I managed to open Instagram and saw only one post in my feed: a picture of Bhai in Kedarnath with a Sadhu. I knew I had to meet that Sadhu, and by God's grace, I was able to. I'm attaching that picture for reference. Grateful to God for making this happen." Take a look at the post here:

On Sushant's 38th birth anniversary, Shweta wrote a heartfelt post. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever....infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3...2....1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path." Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020. Following his death, his (then) rumoured girlfrined Rhea Chakraborty was moved to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges in September, 2020. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. FYI, Sushant also acted in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath which marked Sara Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood.