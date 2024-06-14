Sushant Singh Rajput Remembered By Sister Shweta On His Death Anniversary: 'Feel Like Giving Up'

A throwback of Sushant and his sister Shweta. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 4th death anniversary on Friday, the late actor's family members, friends and fans poured their hearts out on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him in a series of Instagram posts. Posting a throwback video with her late brother, Shweta wrote in her caption, "Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don't know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth."

Shweta Singh Kirti, in her extensive Instagram note, added, "I'm losing my patience and feel like giving up. But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don't we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can't it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened?" She signed off the post with these words, "Please, I am requesting and pleading-help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve."

Read Shweta Singh Kirti's post here:

In another Instagram entry, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "Someone who wore his heart on his sleeve-was it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It's been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?"

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after he played the lead role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Sushant made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput's last project was Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film released after his death in 2020.