Adah Sharma Moves Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai Apartment:'This Place Gives Me Positive Vibes'

Amid buzz around Adah Sharma occupying late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment in Mumbai, the Kerala story actor revealed that she moved into the place four months back. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor opened up about the move and how some people tried to dissuade form moving into the place in Bandra.“I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It's only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in,” Adah said.

She added, “I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I've moved out of there. I'm very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

Actress Adah Sharma was seen outside late Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment last year. Since then, there has been speculation about whether she is buying the flat that the actor stayed at, before his death. Earlier, when she was asked about the same during an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, the actress mentioned that when she went to see the apartment, she was “overwhelmed” by the media attention. She said, “For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone's hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment. He was 34. The actor has given Bollywood many hit films such as Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kai Po Che! Sushant's last movie, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously. On the other hand, Adah Sharma was last seen in Sudipto Sen's Bastar: The Naxal Story.