Adah Sharma On Scrutiny Over Shifting To Sushant Singh Rajput's Home: 'I Never Doubt Any Decision I Take'

Image instagrammed by Adah Sharma. (courtesy: AdahSharma)

Adah Sharma, who has been recently moved into Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing building Mont Blanc in Mumbai's Bandra, addressed the issue of media spotlight and scrutiny over her new resedential address in an interview with News 18. Adah Sharma, who loves to keep her personal life private, was asked if she considers this scrutiny as a intrusion into her private space. Adah Sharma told News 18, "I think by now the audience, the media and the film industry know that I'm a very private person. I share bits of my life on social media which I will continue to do but the parts I don't feel comfortable sharing, I'm fiercely protective about them."

Adah Sharma moved to this new neighbourhood of Joggers' Park with her mother and grandmother, according to News 18. "Our media is sensitive and intelligent and I am sure they will definitely respect that. My home is home to a lot of birds and squirrels, whom I allow to invade my privacy," she said.

When asked how she muted the noise around her new address, which was previously owned by Sushant Singh Rajput, Adah Sharma said, "I take all decisions whether it's doing a film or moving into a house with my heart, so I never doubt any decision I take. Yes, I've shifted to a new place physically but my permanent place will always be the hearts of millions of people."

A few days ago, Adah Sharma confimed to Bombay Times that she moved to Sushant Singh Rajput's home. She told the publication, "I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It's only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in."

She added, "I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I've moved out of there. I'm very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment. He was 34. Adah Sharma was last seen in Sudipto Sen's Bastar: The Naxal Story.