Family Knew Of Sushant Rajput's Depression Since 2013, His Sister Told Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh lives in Goregaon

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister admitted in her statement to Mumbai Police that the actor had talked about "feeling low" and had consulted a psychiatrist in 2013. Statements by the actor's sisters Neetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh have added a new twist to the allegations by Rhea Chakraborty's team that the family had lied about being unaware of Sushant Singh Rajput's mental condition.

Meetu Singh, who stayed with Sushant Singh Rajput for some time before his death on June 14, told the police the actor had told the family last year that he was "feeling low".

"In October 2019, he told our whole family that he is feeling low and hence my sisters Neetu Singh and Priyanka Singh from Delhi and Haryana came to meet my brother Sushant Singh Rajput at his flat in Mumbai number 601 Mount blanc building, Jogger's park, Bandra West. All our sisters lived with him for some time and convinced him properly. My brother Sushant Singh was feeling low due to professional ups and downs," Meetu Singh said in her statement to the police, as they investigated the circumstances that led to the actor's death.

"My sister Neetu Singh asked her to come with him to Delhi he said that he will come some days later. In November 2019 my brother Mr. Sushant Singh was feeling low and hence he was taking medical treatment with Dr. Kersi Chawda in Hinduja hospital. In March 2020, due to COVID-19, he was living at home, reading books, doing exercise and meditation as well as yoga," she said.

Meetu Singh lives with her husband and daughter in Goregaon.