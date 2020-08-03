Sushant Singh Rajput Had Bipolar Disorder, Was On Medication: Mumbai Cops

The police said Sushant Singh Rajput had googled ways of "dying painlessly".

Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder, it has emerged from doctors, the Mumbai Police said today. The police said the actor had repeatedly googled the name of his former manager Disha Salian - who died by suicide on June 9 - and a mental illness over the days before his death, and in his last few hours, his own name.

The details have emerged from his mobile phone and laptop. The police believe his google searches revealed he may have been worried about speculation connecting him to Disha Salian's suicide.

"It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," said police chief Param Bir Singh.

The Mumbai police also said no politician's name came up during the investigation, as had cropped up on social media. "There is no evidence against any politician from any party," he added.

Mr Singh also tackled questions about the perceived turf war with the Bihar police, which plunged into the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigations following his family's complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of cheating, financial bunglings and mentally harassing the actor.

The Bihar Police FIR, based on his father's complaint, says Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from the actor's account. But the Mumbai police said it found the facts different. "During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account, of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now, no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account has been found, we are still investigating," Mr Singh told the media.

Rhea Chakraborty was one of the 56 people questioned by the Mumbai police, which has been investigating allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput was driven to suicide because of intense rivalry and cliques in the film industry. She had been sought out by the Bihar police but is believed to be missing.

"Her statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times. I can't comment about her whereabouts," said the Mumbai police chief, responding to the Patna police team's claim that they had not been able to track her down.

Mr Singh also questioned the Bihar police inquiry, saying Sushant Singh's father, sister and brother-in-law recorded their statement on June 16, two days after his death, but never expressed any suspicion.

"Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health. We have taken his laptop and phone as technical evidence, we will look into everything," said Mr Singh.