Supriya Sule vs Himanta Sarma Over Sharad Pawar's Palestine Remark

Responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement over NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar's remark that Indian Prime Ministers have historically been known "to help Palestine", his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said the BJP needs to hear his speech carefully.

Addressing workers of the NCP faction that he leads, in Mumbai on October 15, Mr Pawar said, "Historically, (former Prime Ministers) Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had all articulated positions that favoured helping Palestine amid the conflict with Israel. For the first time, the Prime Minister of our country (Narendra Modi) came out openly in support of Israel. The stand of the NCP is clear. We stand by the people, who are original inhabitants of that land," Mr Pawar said in Mumbai.

Hitting out at the NCP patriarch over his statement, the Assam Chief Minister said, "I think Sharad Pawar should send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for Hamas."

Hitting back, Ms Sule said on Thursday, "I am surprised at Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks as he has the same DNA as me. He was previously with the Congress like myself. He and I share the same Congress DNA. We all know how the BJP is disrespectful towards women. I had expected better from Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am surprised at this change in him. Perhaps, it is a case of the BJP's core beliefs and practices rubbing off on him since he left the Congress. The BJP's IT cell needs to understand and hear carefully what Sharad Pawar said. I would request them to hear his entire statement," Ms Sule said.

Mr Pawar's statement was roundly condemned by the BJP, with Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel saying that the position that PM Modi articulated in this matter was an extension of the country's foreign policy.

"I object to this statement. A country's foreign policy is determined by the central government and it is on the basis of our officially articulated positions and policies that the Prime Minister or the External Affairs Minister puts forward their opinions. His statement should be condemned. What the PM has said on this matter is an extension of the country's foreign policy," Mr Patel said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, stoked a major controversy on Thursday after equating the BJP with terrorist organisation Hamas.

Reacting to the Assam Chief Minister's remark on Sharad Pawar's comment, Mr Raut said the party that the former belongs to is no less than 'Hamas'.

"The party he (Assam CM) belongs to is no less than Hamas, it is misusing central agencies and destroying the Opposition. He should first read and understand history. He is a part of the BJP now and should be aware of the position articulated by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the Israel-Palestine conflict," Mr Raut said.

