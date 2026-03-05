Pakistan Down To 28 Days Of Fuel, Eyes WFH, Online Classes Amid Hormuz Crisis

Pakistan is planning to consider Covid-era measures to reduce fuel consumption such as mandatory work-from-home and online classes as it faces a severe energy crisis because of the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The Revolutionary Guards said it had already made clear, in line with international law and relevant resolutions, that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to regulate passage through the Strait of Hormuz during wartime.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has stated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed exclusively to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe and their Western allies.

Damage at the military harbour in Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz on March 4, 2026.

Currently, Pakistan has petrol and diesel stocks for only about 28 days, crude oil reserves for 10 days and LPG supplies for 15 days, according to its Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

According to a report by Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the Shehbaz Sharif government is set to take several measures to counter the issue, such as a weekly revision of petrol pricing, compensating oil companies for elevated costs of insurance and import premiums and fuel conservation measures.

The government may encourage corporates to adopt two days of remote working every week and that only essential staff be present in offices this month. Moreover, there are proposals to urge employees to share rides. There could also be a possibility of making educational institutions turn to online sessions.

The strait has been closed practically since the United States and Israel began their joint military operation against Iran on Saturday. The strategic waterway carries roughly one-fifth of all oil transported by sea worldwide, making it a cornerstone of global energy supplies.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had said that he 'made Iran understand' that the defence agreement with Saudi Arabia could draw them into the war too. However, Pakistan cannot afford a war when it is already engaged in another conflict with Afghanistan and especially when its economy is in shambles.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow channel located between Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Spanning roughly 55 kilometres at its narrowest point, it is regarded as one of the most vital and heavily used maritime routes globally, particularly for the energy trade.