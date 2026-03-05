23,000 Indian Sailors Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran War: Sources

As the Middle East conflict disrupts maritime routes, about 23,000 Indians are estimated to be stranded across the Gulf region, sources have told NDTV Profit, indicating a worsening crisis that has skyrocketed crude prices.

The crisis stems from US and Israeli strikes on Iran that Washington claims aim to obliterate Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. In response, Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow strategic maritime corridor that handles one-fifth of the global oil flows.

As a result, 36 Indian-flagged ships remain trapped in the Persian Gulf, a majority of which are carrying crude oil, commercial cargo, and LPG. Seven of these ships belong to the government-run Shipping Corporation of India.

Attacks on tankers have already led to several deaths in the volatile waters, including Indian seafarers. Two Indians, identified as Ashish Kumar and Dalip Singh, have been killed in strikes on a Palau-flagged oil tanker, 'Skylight,' in the Gulf of Oman.

At least 1,074 Indian personnel are on board the 36 Indian ships stuck in the Persian Gulf. Twelve of these ships have been located east of the Strait of Hormuz and in the Gulf of Oman, while 24 are on the west.

Currently, no Indian-flagged vessels are in the turbulent Red Sea, while two are crossing the Gulf of Aden.

The Indian government has heightened surveillance in the high-risk waters, raising vessel check-ins from once every six hours to hourly monitoring. Officials remain in continuous contact with the stranded crew members.

Precautionary measures have also been strengthened to safeguard the Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to assess the Persian Gulf situation, during which he was briefed by the Director General of Shipping on the status of Indian-flagged ships in the region.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring, and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets. We remain in constant touch with relevant national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development," Sonowal said after the meeting.

The government has also set up a dedicated Quick Response Team to ensure timely coordination, immediate response, and prompt assistance to Indian seafarers during emergency situations. It has also activated and shared helpline numbers with the families of Indian seafarers.