Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Supriya Sule Safe After Car Hits Her Vehicle On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

"While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving," she wrote on X.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Supriya Sule Safe After Car Hits Her Vehicle On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
The incident was a reminder that overspeeding can put lives at risk, Supriya Sule said
  • Supriya Sule's car was hit by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway
  • The incident occurred while she was traveling from Pune to Mumbai
  • Sule and her companions were unharmed in the collision
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Working president Supriya Sule on Saturday said her car was dashed by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway but she and those travelling with her were safe.

"While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving," she wrote on X.

"Thankfully, everyone is safe," the Baramati MP added.

The incident was a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligent driving can put lives at risk, Sule said, appealing to motorists to wear seat belts, remain alert and follow responsible driving practices to make highways safer for all.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Supriya Sule, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Supriya Sule Car Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now