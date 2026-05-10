Supriya Sule Safe After Car Hits Her Vehicle On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Working president Supriya Sule on Saturday said her car was dashed by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway but she and those travelling with her were safe.

"While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving," she wrote on X.

"Thankfully, everyone is safe," the Baramati MP added.

While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe.



Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on… pic.twitter.com/WrOGsNzqLX — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 9, 2026

The incident was a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligent driving can put lives at risk, Sule said, appealing to motorists to wear seat belts, remain alert and follow responsible driving practices to make highways safer for all.

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