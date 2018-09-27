Section 497 Deprives Women Of Dignity: Top Court On Adultery Law

Five-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had reserved its verdict in August.

The Supreme Court is reading out a crucial verdict on a 150-year-old adultery law that considers punishment only to a man and not a married woman for an affair by treating her as a victim and not as an abettor of the offence. "Adultery law arbitrary," said the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

The centre, in its defence, claimed that the law should remain valid as it protects the sanctity of marriage. The petition filed against the law was done so on the premise that the law does not treat men and women equally.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had reserved its verdict in August. The hearing in the case by the bench, which also comprised justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, went on for six days and had begun on August 1.

Here are the updates of the Supreme Court verdict on Adultery law: