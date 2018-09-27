Section 497 Deprives Women Of Dignity: Top Court On Adultery Law

The Supreme Court is reading out a crucial verdict on a 150-year-old adultery law that considers punishment only to a man and not a married woman for an affair by treating her as a victim and not as an abettor of the offence. "Adultery law arbitrary," said the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.
The centre, in its defence, claimed that the law should remain valid as it protects the sanctity of marriage. The petition filed against the law was done so on the premise that the law does not treat men and women equally.
A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had reserved its verdict in August. The hearing in the case by the bench, which also comprised justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, went on for six days and had begun on August 1.
Here are the updates of the Supreme Court verdict on Adultery law:
- Section 497 deprives women of dignity
- Women treated as property of her husband
- Section 497 found on the concept women loses her individuality once she is married
- Man being the seducer and women being the victim no longer exists
- IPC 497 is voilative and quashed
- Adultery Not A Crime, Rules Supreme Court
- Wife cannot be treated as chattel
- A man having sexual intercourse with a married woman is not a crime
#AdulteryLaw | "There can be no shadow of doubt adultery can be ground for divorce": CJI Dipak Misra reading out the verdict for himself and Justice AM Khanwilkar on the petition challenging the validity of #Adultery law.- NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2018
- Mere adultery can't be crime unless something is added
- Adultery not a crime in Western European counties, China and few countries
- Adultery creates dent on the individuality of women
- Adultery is a matter of absolute privacy
#AdulteryLaw | Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on behalf of Justice AM Khanwilkar and himself, says, "any system treating women with indignity or discrimination invites wrath of the Constitution".- NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2018
- Any system treating women with indignity or discrimination invites wrath of constitution
- The magnificent beauty of the democracy is I, you and we: CJI Dipak Misra on the petition challenging the validity of Section 497 (Adultery)
- Any provision treating woman with inequality is not Constitutional, says Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra
- Adultery law arbitrary, says Chief Justice of India
- Equality is the governing principle of a system. Husband is not the master of the wife
- Adultery can be ground for civil issues including dissolution of marriage but it cannot be a criminal offence, says CJI Dipak Misra.