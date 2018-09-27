'Husband Is Not Master Of Wife': Key Points In Top Court Adultery Ruling

Adultery law: "A man having sexual intercourse with a married woman is not a crime"

New Delhi: Adultery is not a crime anymore in India, but it can be grounds for divorce, the Supreme Court said today. In past hearings, the Supreme Court had asked the centre how the 158-year-old law preserved the sanctity of marriage when the extramarital affair becomes non-punishable if the woman's husband stands by her. The government has defended the law, saying adultery must remain a crime so that the sanctity of marriage can be protected, after a petition called for the law to be scrapped as it does not treat men and women equally.