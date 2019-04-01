Top Court Stays Bypoll In Gujarat's Talala, Issues Notice To Poll Body

The Election Commission had notified the bypolls in Gujarat's Talala. (Representational)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission's March 10 decision notifying Gujarat's Talala assembly constituency seat as vacant and declaring bypolls there along with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Election Commission on a plea filed by former Congress legislator BD Barad, who had challenged his disqualification as an MLA and the subsequent EC's decision notifying the seat as vacant.

Mr Barad has moved the top court against the Gujarat High Court's March 27 verdict dismissing his petition against his disqualification as an MLA and also against the EC's decision notifying the bypolls there.

Mr Barad was disqualified as a legislator by the assembly speaker on March 5 following his conviction in a case.

