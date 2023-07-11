Supreme Court Stay On Tribunal's Yamuna Order 'Huge Message' For Delhi Lt Governor: AAP

AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi Lt Governor's working style is "contradictory" (File)

The Supreme Court's stay on the National Green Tribunal's order forming a high-level committee for Yamuna cleaning is a "huge message" for Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court stayed the NGT's order that asked the Delhi L-G to head a high-level committee constituted to deal with issues concerning the rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

Asked about the development, Bharadwaj said Saxena's working style is "contradictory".

"(Activist) Medha Patkar filed a case against him and he said he is the L-G and that he should be given immunity from the trial. A governor and a president are given immunity because they do not enjoy executive powers and are just a rubber stamp.

"In front of the NGT, the Lieutenant Governor said he has executive powers. The Supreme Court has now said he does not have the powers to direct officials. It is a huge message to the L-G and his favourite officials from the Supreme Court," the AAP leader said.

In January, the green tribunal constituted a high-level committee in Delhi for the rejuvenation of heavily polluted Yamuna in the city.