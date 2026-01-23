High Ammonia Levels In Yamuna To Disrupt Water Supply In Delhi Till Feb 4

High ammonia levels in the Yamuna and reduced water supply from Haryana through the Munak Canal are set to cause significant disruption in water supply in parts of Delhi until February 4.

Officials said pollution levels exceed 1 ppm (parts per million) in the Yamuna every winter and the capital's water treatment plants are not equipped to treat that. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) handles the situation by mixing water flowing in from Haryana, but that has become an issue this time because of repair and cleaning work on the Munak Canal.

At least seven water treatment plants have been affected, with the biggest hit being the complete shutdown of the plant in Wazirabad, Delhi's largest, which supplies 140 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) to the capital.

The capacity of the water treatment plant at Chanderwal, which supplies 100 MGD, has been reduced to 50% and the two plants at Haiderpur, which together provide 200 MGD, are functioning at only 25% capacity, the officials said. Three other plants - at Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi - which collectively supply 100 MGD have also been affected.

Two other water treatment plants, in Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, have not been impacted because their supply comes from the Ganga Canal.

News agency PTI reported that the areas likely to be impacted include IGI Airport, Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Raja Garden, Rajouri Garden, Karala, Bawana, Prashant Vihar, Madhu Vihar, Mangolpuri, Paschim Vihar, Mayapuri, Janakpuri, and other adjoining localities.

"To compensate for the diversion, Haryana is supplying water to DJB. Residents are advised to use water judiciously during this period," the report quoted a DJB alert as stating.

(With PTI inputs)