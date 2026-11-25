The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Karnataka High Court order suspending the conviction and life sentence of former Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in the murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda, directing him and other convicts to surrender before the trial court within two weeks.

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar also interfered with the High Court's orders suspending the sentences of several other convicts pending their appeals, including Kulkarni's uncle Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama, Dinesh M, and Channakeshava B Tingarikar, the investigating officer who was separately convicted for offences relating to the investigation.

"The (Karnataka High Court) order under challenge in this criminal appeal is set aside. The bail bonds furnished by convict respondents stand cancelled, and they shall surrender before the court concerned within two weeks," the top court ordered.

The development comes after the Karnataka High Court, on July 31, suspended Kulkarni's conviction and granted him interim bail while hearing his appeal against the trial court's verdict sentencing him to life imprisonment.

The High Court had also suspended the sentences of other convicts in the case, allowing them to remain out of prison during the pendency of their appeals.

Kulkarni, who represented the Dharwad Rural Assembly constituency, was convicted along with 16 others by a special court in Bengaluru on April 15, 2026, for the murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda.

He was subsequently disqualified as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly with effect from the date of his conviction.

The murder took place on June 15, 2016, when Gowda was hacked to death by a group of assailants at a gym in Dharwad.

The case was initially investigated by the local police before being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI claimed that the murder was part of a larger political conspiracy involving Kulkarni, who was a Cabinet minister in the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, his maternal uncle, and certain police personnel.

The probe agency also found that the investigating officer had helped destroy evidence and implicate others.

Notably, the Supreme Court had earlier cancelled Kulkarni's bail on June 6, 2025, on a plea moved by the CBI, which had alleged attempts to influence prosecution witnesses.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma had found sufficient material on record to indicate that attempts were made by Kulkarni to contact or influence witnesses, and directed him to surrender before the trial court or jail authorities within a week.

Kulkarni was arrested in 2020 in connection with the murder and had secured conditional bail from the Supreme Court in 2021 before it was subsequently cancelled following allegations of witness-tampering.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)