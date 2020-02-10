Supreme Court Seeks Rajasthan's Reply On Plea Over Kota Hospital Deaths

The bench comprised Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The Supreme Court today sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor KK Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.