Supreme Court's Huge Order On Divorce, Mandatory 6-Month Wait

The Supreme Court invoked powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court today held that it can dissolve marriages on the ground of "irretrievable breakdown of marriage" invoking powers under Article 142. It further held that the mandatory waiting period of six months for divorce through mutual consent can be done away with, subject to conditions.

"We have also laid down factors which can determine when there will be an irretrievable breakdown of marriage," a Constitution Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, AS Oka, Vikram Nath, and JK Maheshwari, said. The bench has also laid out how to balance out equities, specifically with regard to maintenance, alimony, and the rights of the children.

The original issue referred to the Constitution Bench was whether the mandatory waiting period for divorce by mutual consent, as prescribed under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, could be waived by the Supreme Court, exercising its vast powers under Article 142, in order to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get the decree of separation. However, during the hearing, the Constitution Bench decided to consider the issue of whether marriages could be dissolved on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.

"Article 142 must be considered in light of the fundamental rights. It should contravene a non-derogable function of the Constitution. Court under the power is empowered to complete justice," the bench said.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the top court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it.

The case was referred to a five-judge bench seven years ago by a Division Bench of Justices Shiva Kirti Singh and R Banumathi (both retired) in a transfer petition. After hearing arguments, the Constitution Bench reserved its judgment on September 29, 2022.