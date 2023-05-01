Supreme Court's Top Quotes On Cooling Off Period For Divorce

A grant of divorce on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage is not a matter of right, but a discretion which is to be exercised with great care and caution.

The "cooling off" period of six months can be dispensed with as the object of the time gap is not to stretch the already disintegrated marriage.

This discretionary power is to be exercised to do 'complete justice' to the parties, wherein the court is satisfied that the facts show that the marriage has completely failed.

It can depart from the procedure as well as the substantive laws, as long as the decision is exercised based on considerations of fundamental general and specific public policy.