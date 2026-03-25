"Are They Kings?" Court Blasts Gurugram Cops' Handling Of Child Abuse Case

Blasting Gurugram Police for its response in a four-year-old's sexual assault case, the Supreme Court today said the conduct of officers with the child and her parents reflected "heights of insensivity". Pulling up the officers for cross-examining the child, the court said this is the "worst form of secondary victimisation" and "disrespect".

The bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the parents' petition, alleging inaction by Gurugram police. Earlier, the court had sought replies from the police and the district judiciary on how the magistrate questioned the child in the presence of the accused.

"Why can't the police go to the house of the victim? Are they kings?" the Chief Justice asked.

The bench asked why the offence was reduced from Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to Section 10. While Section 6 provides for at least 20 years in jail if the offence is proved, Section 10 provides for 10 years. When Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Haryana, said the charges were changed based on a report from the Child Welfare Committee, the court asked why the report outweighed the girl's statement and asked the counsel "not to defend the indefensible".

"Please see the police officers. Their station and position... deputy commissioner of police, assistant superintendent of police. If this is the understanding of the offence on a four-year-old child, then what about the rule of law? ... Rape is not penal penetration alone. Police is clearly not aware. This is yawningly distressing. The highest police officer was involved to bring down the seriousness of the offence from Section 6 to Section 10," Justice Bagchi said.

"They have not even read the bare Act," the Chief Justice said. "You have disbelieved the innocence of a four-year-old child. Shame on them. If the state has any respect for the law, they must be immediately transferred. You say CCTV is not there etc. For 15 days, you have not done anything. The moment we take cognizance, you start arresting. Do you want us to tell you why you were busy? This case exhibits the heights of insensitivity. Who are the CWC members? Who appoints them and what is their qualification?" he asked.

The Chief Justice also noted that the child's name is mentioned everywhere in the affidavit. "The whole day we teach, don't disclose the victim's identity."

The trauma of the child, he said, was "multiplied as a result of insensitive, reckless and irresponsible and completely unlawful method of investigation" by Gurugram police.

The entire police force, down to the sub-inspector, made attempts to prove that the child had no proof or that the parents did not make any sense, the Chief Justice said. "There is no room for doubt that an offence under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was apparently committed. The police, however, registered the FIR and downgraded the offence under Section 10 due to undisclosed reasons," he added.