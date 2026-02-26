Supreme Court Demands Names Of Those Behind Corruption Chapter In NCERT Book

Give us the "specific names" of all those members who helped draft the controversial National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 8 textbook chapter on "corruption" in the judiciary, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The controversial chapter in the Social Social Science textbook marks a significant shift from earlier editions that largely focused on the structure and role of courts.

"The Director, NCERT is directed to submit: (a) A comprehensive list and details pertaining to members of the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee, who approved the offending chapter; (b) The specific names and credentials of the Textbook Development Team responsible for drafting Chapter No.4," the top court said in its order.

The court also sought minutes of the meeting where the chapter was finalised.

"The original records of the minutes of all meetings, where the offending chapter was deliberated and finalised, shall be produced on the next date of hearing," the court said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has weighed in on the controversy, saying accountability should be fixed, government sources have told NDTV, as the row deepened.

"Kaun dekh raha hai ye sab (Who is looking after all this)," a government source told NDTV quoting the Prime Minister, who is in Israel.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed his regret, underlining that there was "no intention on the part of government to disrespect the judiciary".

"We hold the judiciary in the highest regard... There was absolutely no intention on the part of the government to disrespect the judiciary. We are taking this matter very seriously... We will fully comply with the judiciary's decision. I am deeply saddened by what happened and express my regret," Pradhan told reporters.

The Supreme Court objected to references to "corruption in the judiciary" in the NCERT book and issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of School Education in the Ministry of Education and the Director of NCERT.

The top court sought an explanation as to why action should not be initiated against them under the Contempt of Court Act or other applicable laws.

"We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find out who is responsible... heads must roll! We won't close the case," the court said as it questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, arguing for the NCERT.

In a big order, the bench-led by Chief Justice Surya Kant also banned the book, in India and abroad, and directed seizure of all copies. It also issued a blanket ban on sharing the book online, in whole or in parts and issued notices to the centre and the NCERT Chairman, Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

The NCERT, on its part, has termed it "an error of judgement" and apologised for the same.

What The NCERT Chapter Says

The revised chapter, titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society", goes beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice and addresses challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.

In the section on corruption, the textbook states that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs not only their behaviour in court but also their conduct outside it. It also highlights the judiciary's internal accountability mechanisms and refers to the established procedure for receiving complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

The chapter adds that efforts are being made at both the state and Union levels to strengthen transparency and public trust, including through the use of technology and swift action against instances of corruption.

The textbook also quotes former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who in July 2025 said that instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary have a negative impact on public confidence.



