Supreme Court Allows Sacked Bengal Teachers To Continue Till Fresh Selections

Stressing that students must not suffer, the Supreme Court today said West Bengal teachers whose appointments were cancelled earlier this month due to irregularities in recruitment can continue to teach till the fresh selection process is completed. This relief, however, is only for 'untainted' teachers -- those whose names were not linked to any irregularity during the investigation into the 2016 appointments.
