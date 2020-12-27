Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital; Blood Pressure Stable, Say Doctors

Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday (File)

Superstar Rajinikanth who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday with irregular blood pressure has been released. His medical reports showed there is nothing alarmingly wrong with him, doctors said earlier in the day.

The 70-year-old was admitted to Apollo Hospitals following "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure and exhaustion. He was in the city last week for the shoot of his film "Annathe" but it was cancelled after four members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. Rajinikanth himself, though, has tested negative.

While a medical update had on Saturday said that doctors had found no major health problems with him, they were waiting for some more investigative reports before coming to any conclusion.

"His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today," the hospital said on Sunday afternoon.

The doctors have advised him "complete bed rest" for one week, minimal physical activity and to avoid stress.

Mr Rajinikanth's health concerns come days ahead of the planned launch of his political party. The new outfit is expected to play a major role in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections scheduled for May 2021. His fellow actor, Kamal Haasan, has already launched the election campaign for his new party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam. Mr Haasan had earlier expressed his willingness to work with his long-time colleague's new outfit.

Comments "Wishes for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery," the 66-year-old Mr Haasan tweeted in Tamil on Christmas Day. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E Palaniswami, too, spoke to the ailing actor on Saturday over the phone and wished him quick recovery.