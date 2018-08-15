Top Police Official Removed From Post Over UP Shelter Home Case

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria last week after allegation of their sexual exploitation came to light.

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2018 19:19 IST
On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

Lucknow: 

Taking strong note of the Deoria shelter home abuse case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today removed superintendent of police Rohan P Kanay from his post and initiated departmental action against him.

"SP Deoria, Rohan (P Kanay) has been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office and departmental action has been initiated against him. Besides him, Rakesh Shankar, who was SP Deoria (between Sep 2017-Mar 2018) and currently posted as DIG Basti, has also been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office. Departmental action has been initiated against him too," an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria last week after allegations of their sexual exploitation came to light.

