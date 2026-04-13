Sunetra Pawar Launches Baramati Bypoll Campaign With Emotional Tribute

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has launched her campaign for the Baramati assembly bypoll, beginning from the Kanheri Maruti Temple. The seat is politically crucial because It has always been a bastion of the Pawar family

Before kickstarting her campaign, Pawar offered prayers at the temple, which is a long-standing family tradition. The late Ajit Pawar used to begin every campaign from the same place. Pawar turned emotional while remembering his legacy. She said his ideology of public service will guide her.

At the same time, she addressed the early doubts around her entry into politics. Pawar said there were questions about her ability to take on responsibility, but support from the people of Baramati gave her the strength to move forward. She also stressed that her work should not be judged through a gender lens.

Positioning herself within the ruling alliance, Pawar thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and leader Ramdas Athawale for their support, highlighting coordination between state leadership and local representatives.

Focusing on governance, she highlighted the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, under which nearly two crore women receive Rs 1,500 per month. Pawar said financial discipline under Ajit Pawar's leadership made such welfare delivery possible.

Along with welfare, key local issues were also addressed. On water and agriculture, she spoke about the Nira river-linking project and the Purandar lift irrigation scheme, both aimed at converting drought-prone land into fertile agricultural areas. She also said that the survey for the Veer Dam to Baramati pipeline has been completed, and the project is expected to bring irrigation to around 23,000 hectares across 33 villages.

On development, industry and employment were highlighted as major priorities. Pawar pointed to expansion in Baramati MIDC and announced a new 1,000-acre MIDC in Indapur, which is expected to create jobs for local youth.

She also shared updates on infrastructure projects, including a government medical college, a proposed cancer hospital, and the Baramati-Phaltan railway line, aimed at improving healthcare and connectivity in the region.

Addressing day-to-day concerns, Pawar appealed to farmers to avoid using agricultural pumps between 6 pm and 10 pm so that students can get uninterrupted electricity during exams.