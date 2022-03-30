Sukhoi Fighter Jet Tyre Bursts At Pune Airport, Runway Closed For 2 Hours

The runway was closed till 3:30 pm, affecting arrivals and departures. (Representational)

In a minor accident today at the Pune International airport, a Sukhoi fighter jet had a tyre burst while landing at the airport leading to a blockage of the runway, news agency ANI reported. The runway was shut for two hours and passengers had to face inconvenience as many flights were diverted to Mumbai and other places, local media reported. Departures were also affected as flights did not take off during the closure.

The runway was then cleared by the Indian Air Force personnel and opened for flying operations after required checks.

"Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 1530 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," SpiceJet tweeted.

Pune Aiport's runway operation is managed by the Indian Air Force as the district does not have a separate airport for civilian operation.