Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Suhaib Ilyasi To Take Care Of Sick Wife

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and IS Mehta granted the relief to Suhaib Ilyasi subject to his furnishing a bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the like amount.

All India | | Updated: April 26, 2018 21:33 IST
On December 20, 2017, Suhaib Illyasi was sentenced to a life term for stabbing his wife Anju (File Photo)

New Delhi:  The Delhi High Court today granted interim bail for a month to former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi, serving life term for killing his first wife 18 years ago, to take care of his ailing second spouse.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and IS Mehta granted the relief to Ilyasi subject to his furnishing a bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the like amount.

The former TV anchor was taken into custody on December 16 last year after his conviction.

The trial court had on December 20, 2017, sentenced Ilyasi to life term for stabbing his wife Anju to death, saying he "committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide".

It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him and directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to Anju's parents. The expense would be borne by him.

Anju was rushed from her East Delhi residence to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds.

Suhaib Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight for hosting the TV crime show 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000. Charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

