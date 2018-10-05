Ex-TV Anchor Suhaib Ilyasi Acquitted In Wife's Murder: Timeline Of Case

High Court acquits Suhaib Ilyasi in wife Anju Ilyasi's murder case.

Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi, who was sentenced to life in jail for the murder of his wife 18 years ago, has been acquitted today. Mr Ilyasi, who became a household name as the host of popular crime show "India's Most Wanted", had appealed against his conviction and imprisonment. Following is the chronology of events in which the High Court on Friday acquitted him in his wife's murder case:

January 10, 2000: Anju Ilyasi found dead at their East Delhi residence with multiple stab wounds.

January 18: Panel of doctors at AIIMS says injuries on the victim appear self-inflicted and suicidal.

March 28: Suhaib Ilyasi arrested on charges of dowry harassment and murder levelled by sister-in-law and mother- in-law.

October 2002: Charge sheet filed against Suhaib Ilyasi for dowry death.

March 29, 2003: Trial court frames charges under Section 498A and 304B of the IPC against Suhaib Ilyasi.

July 17: Prosecutor files application in trial court for adding murder charge.

Feb 3, 2004: Trial court dismisses application.

July 12, 2005: Victim's mother moves application for fresh investigation.

August 4: Application dismissed.

August 19, 2010: Plea to add murder charge filed again.

February 19, 2011: Trial court rejects the plea. Suhaib Ilyasi's mother-in-law moves Delhi High Court seeking framing of additional

charge of murder.

May, 2012: New medical board set up to look into injuries suffered by Suhaib Ilyasi's wife.

January 5, 2013: Suhaib Ilyasi moves High Court objecting to constitution of new medical board.

January 7, 2013: High Court stays order for a fresh medical board after Suhaib Ilyasi challenges the order.

August 12, 2014: High Court dismisses Suhaib Ilyasi's objection to the fresh medical board and allows adding of murder charge. Suhaib Ilyasi moves SC against the order.

August 21: Supreme Court dismisses Suhaib Ilyasi's plea challenging High Court order asking him to face murder charges for his wife's death.

December 16, 2017: Delhi court finds Suhaib Ilyasi guilty of stabbing his wife to death.

December 20: Court sentences Suhaib Ilyasi to life imprisonment.

March 13, 2018: Suhaib Ilyasi moves High Court against life term.

March 15: High Court seeks response from Delhi Police on Suhaib Ilyasi's plea.

April 26, 2018: High Court grants interim bail of four weeks to Suhaib Ilyasi.

May 14: High Court refuses to extend interim bail.

May 31: Supreme Court asks Suhaib Ilyasi to approach High Court for interim bail.

August 17: High Court reserves verdict.

October 5: High Court acquits Suhaib Ilyasi.