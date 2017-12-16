Suhaib Ilyasi, Once 'India's Most Wanted' Host, Convicted In Wife's Death

Suhaib Ilyasi, best remembered as the host of the once popular television crime series 'India's Most Wanted', has been convicted in connection with the death of his wife 17 years ago, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.His wife, Anju Ilyasi, was rushed to a hospital with stab wounds on 11 January 2000. She didn't make it.Ilyasi was initially arrested for harassing his wife for dowry that allegedly led to her death.But in 2014, the Delhi High Court ordered the trial court to try him for murder as well on a petition filed by Ilyasi's mother.News agency ANI said the trial court in east Delhi's Karkardooma will start hearing on sentencing Ilyasi from Wednesday, December 20.