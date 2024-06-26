'Wrong Number': Sudha Murty Recalls Phone Call From Abdul Kalam

File photo

Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Tuesday said that she had once received a phone call from former president APJ Abdul Kalam, which she thought was made to her by "mistake".

Taking to her official X account, she posted a picture of Mr Kalam conferring her Padma Shri award in 2006 and said that she thought the former president's call was made for her husband and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

"One day, I got a call saying that Mr Abdul Kalam wants to speak to you. I told (the operator) that this is a wrong number because I don't have anything with Abdul Kalam," Ms Murty said in an audio clip she shared of her conversation recorded during a show.

"So, I told the operator that there was a mistake and the call might be for Narayana Murthy. Instead of Mr Murthy, you have connected to Mrs Murty," she added.

Ms Murty, the former Infosys chairperson, said that she was then told that Mr Kalam "specifically" said he wanted to speak with her.

"I got worried and wondered what have I done to receive a call from Abdul Kalam," she quipped.

Once I received a call from Mr. Abdul Kalam, who told me that he reads my columns and enjoys them. pic.twitter.com/SWEQ6zfeu4 — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) June 25, 2024

The newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP then revealed that Mr Kalam had called to praise one of her columns.

"He said he read my column on 'IT divide' and said he really loved it and it's a fantastic column. He said he always reads my columns, she added.

Sudha Murty is the author of several books, mostly for children, and is also known for her contribution to Kannada and English literature. The 73-year-old is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006), and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Earlier this year, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

Today, I have pledged to carry out my duties with utmost dedication and sincerity. It is a privilege to serve our nation and I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity. With each step forward, I am reminded of the responsibility entrusted to me by the people of our country. pic.twitter.com/oUtOhLeRZj — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) March 14, 2024

Her daughter Akshata Murty is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.