Sudha Murty - Engineer, Author, Philanthropist Nominated To Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu nominated Sudha Murty, the renowned author and philanthropist, to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her, highlighting that her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful acknowledgement of “Nari Shakti” in the country.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.”

Here are some facts about Sudha Murty

– Born on August 19, 1950, in Shiggaon, Karnataka, to father Dr R.H. Kulkarni, a surgeon, and mother Vimala Kulkarni, Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author and philanthropist. She comes from a Brahmin family and has three siblings.

- Sudha Murty earned her Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from B.V.B College of Engineering, Hubli, where her outstanding academic performance earned her a gold medal. She pursued a Master's degree in Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, where she excelled and received additional honours, including a gold medal from the Karnataka Chief Minister. She was the first female engineer to be hired at Tata Motors, Pune, where she worked as a development engineer.

- Sudha Murty is a prolific writer and has authored numerous books in English and Kannada, catering to both children and adults. Some of her popular works include "Wise and Otherwise," "The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories," "How I Taught My Grandmother to Read," and "Gently Falls the Bakula." Many of her stories revolve around simple, everyday life situations, and she often incorporates moral and ethical lessons into her narratives.

- She is the former chairperson Of Infosys Foundation and is married to its co-founder, N.R. Narayana Murthy. Together, they have two children — Akshata and Rohan.

– Sudha Murty has been honoured with many honorary doctorates and has received several prestigious awards, including the Rajyotsava Award from the Government of Karnataka, Padma Shri from the Government of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award, R.K. Narayan Award for Literature, Attimabbe Award from the Government of Karnataka for excellence in Kannada literature, the Lifetime Achievement award by Crossword Book Awards and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.